Kanye West Drops Parler Acquisition Plans

Earlier this month, Kanye West dropped his plans to buy right-wing social media site Parler. The move comes amid a series of public antisemitic remarks made by the rapper, which have sparked widespread criticism. The rapper has also been suspended from both Instagram and Twitter, citing anti-Semitic messages.

Parler was a social media platform that grew in popularity after the 2020 presidential election. It was seen as a place where far-right users could gather and discuss online extremism. It is run by George Farmer, a conservative media influencer who also owns the far-right website “Right Wing News.” Farmer has ties to a number of right-wing activists and celebrities, including Candace Owens and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Parler’s parent company, Parlement Technologies, confirmed that Kanye West had agreed to buy the social media platform. The purchase was originally expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. However, Parlement and Ye had to renegotiate the deal. The prospective buyer was astonished by the low number of users on the site. In October, Parlement announced that it was seeking potential buyers for the social media platform.

The announcement came just a week after Twitter announced that it had agreed to sell its social media platform to Elon Musk. Musk has been a vocal advocate for easing Twitter’s content moderation rules. He has also called for eliminating permanent bans on users. It is unclear if Musk’s purchase of Twitter will affect the deal with Ye.

Parler launched in October 2018. It has been used by right-wing activists since its inception. It has been popular with supporters of former president Donald Trump and white nationalists. However, Parler has seen stagnant usage in recent months. It has less than half the number of users that Twitter has. Parler has also been criticized for posting hundreds of videos of the Capitol siege during the riots in Washington, D.C., which was considered a riot by the Secret Service.

Parler has also been criticized for being a platform where far-right activists can plan the Capitol riots in January. The site has written to Congress to discuss its role in the riots. However, it has been temporarily taken offline by Amazon Web Services and Google Play. The site was temporarily removed from Apple’s app store and Google Play in January.

The company has not disclosed the price of the deal. However, it has stated that the price is “wildly inflated.” The site was temporarily removed from both stores after the Jan. 6 riots, but it has been reinstated. The company plans to remain active in the future. It is also considering future opportunities for growth.

Parler has had a tumultuous history since its inception in 2018. It has been the target of multiple controversies. For instance, Parler was used to plan the Capitol riots in January, after President Donald Trump lost the election. It also was the site of a viral video that said “White Lives Matter,” which was used by a white supremacist group to rally supporters.